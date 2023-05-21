WYDOT Snake River bridge inspection may cause delays

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Collins Engineering, Inc. will be performing an inspection on the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22 on the nights of May 22 and May 23.

Work will take place overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on each day.

To perform the work, crews will be utilizing an under bridge inspection truck (UBIT), or snooper truck, pick-up trucks and other various equipment on the bridge deck. These trucks will take up a single lane, reducing traffic to one lane over the bridge. Motorists will be flagged across the bridge in alternating directions. Motorists could see delays of up to 15 minutes, but delays could vary with traffic congestion.

Even though the bridge is scheduled for removal in the summer of 2024, the federal government requires regular inspections on the bridge until its replacement. This work is not associated with the Snake River Bridge construction project and the contractor is not involved in the inspection.

WYDOT recommends that drivers plan accordingly by avoiding the area during nighttime hours if possible, or leave early and expect delays.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.