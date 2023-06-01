Wyoming Free Fishing Day is June 3
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Celebrate Wyoming’s five-star fisheries this year by fishing without a license — for free.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day on June 3.
Each year Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — except within the Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park — without a fishing license.
All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the 2023 Fishing Regulations online before heading out and planning their trips with the interactive fishing guide.
Families can enjoy fun fishing events throughout the state beginning on Free Fishing Day. Plan to attend an event near you:
|Town
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|Special Details
|Casper
|June 3
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Yesness Pond Kids' Fishing Day
|Harry Yessness Pond
|North Platte Walleyes Unlimited will provide fishing poles.
|Cheyenne / Laramie
|June 3
|9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Maury Brown Kids Fishing Day
|Bell Reservoir on the Maury Brown Ranch.
50 miles from Cheyenne; 60 miles from Laramie.
|Participants receive a free fishing pole and tackle.
Registration is mandatory and has closed. Sign up for the Inspire-A-Kid newsletter to be notified for next year’s event.
|Cody
|June 3
|9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration between 8-9 a.m.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Beck Lake Park
|Lunch and prizes provided by Cody Optimists and East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
|Jackson
|June 3
|10:30 a.m.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Rendezvous “R” Park between Jackson and Wilson
|Free fishing equipment donated by Jackson Hole One Fly, Trout Unlimited and Teton County Conservation District.
|Kemmerer
|June 3
|8 a.m.
|Kemmerer Kids Fishing Derby
|Kemmerer Community Pond by the overpass
|Sponsored by the City of Kemmerer.
Lunch provided to participating families.
|Lander
|June 3
|9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Luckey Pond in Lander
|Sponsored by Popo Agie Anglers and Game and Fish. Lunch is provided by Kiwanis.
|Moorcroft
|June 3
|9-11 a.m.
|Free fishing day
|Keyhole Reservoir - Pat’s Point
|Hosted by State Parks. Game and Fish employees will assist.
A limited number of rods and reels will be supplied for borrowing, and you are welcome to bring your own.
|Pinedale
|June 3
|10 a.m.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Dudley Key Fields Pond in Pinedale
|Free gift bag of fishing supplies.
|Riverton
|June 3
|8 a.m. to 1 pm.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton
|Lunch provided by Kiwanis.
|Dubois
|June 10
|9 a.m -1 p.m.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Pete's Pond
|Sponsored by Kiwanis, USFS, Game and Fish and DAWGS. Lunch provided.
|Evanston
|June 10
|8:00 a.m.
Registration begins at 7:45 a.m.
|Evanston Kids Fishing Day
|UP Ice Ponds
|Sponsored by Upper Bear River Trout Unlimited Chapter. Lunch provided to participating families.
|Basin
|June 17
|8:30 a.m.-noon
|Kids Fishing Day
|Water plant ponds
|Sponsored by the Town of of Basin and local Chamber of Commerce.
|Rock Springs
|June 17
|9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Rocks Springs Kids Fishing Day
|Rock Springs Pond - south side of the road leading into the Rock Springs Golf Course
|Sponsored by Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Chapter.
Lunch provided to participating families.
|Lovell
|June 24
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Bighorn National Forest Kids Fishing Day
|Porcupine Ranger Station Pond