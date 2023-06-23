Reminder: Fireworks are not Permitted in Teton County, Wyo.

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – As Independence Day approaches, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS wants to remind the public fireworks are not allowed in Teton County and surrounding public lands.

Fireworks are only permitted via the special event process through the Town of Jackson or Teton County.

The public is invited to watch fireworks shows at the base of Snow King Mountain in Jackson on July 4 and at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Teton Village on July 3 and July 4.