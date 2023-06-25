Enter the 2023 Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall at its new location

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fair Board unveiled the new Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall during this year’s Teton County Fair and is encouraging the public to participate in one of the many open creative categories.

The new, larger and improved Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall is in the building behind the Teton County Fair Office, formerly the livestock pavilion and more recently Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Fire Station 1. Entries are now open, and interested participants are encouraged to enter online.

“The Fair Board and Exhibit Hall Committee spent a lot of time over the winter revising this year’s class list. Several classes have been changed or added to increase opportunities for community members of all ages to participate. Best of Show winners in each department will be awarded trophy belt buckles this year, which is a new perk for entrants this year,” Fair and Fairgrounds Manager Rachel Grimes said.

In addition, to the relocation of the Exhibit Hall and the class list revisions, there are more changes participants should consider. Entry drop off will occur on Tuesday, July 25 between 7:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Judging will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the same day. Community members should access the drop off location from N. Karns Ave. Those interested in participating should enter online prior to Sunday, July 23; however, day-of entries will be accepted for display only but will not be given a tag, and will not be eligible for judging, ribbons, premiums or prize money or buckles.

Entry pick up will take place on Monday, July 31 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Entries not picked up during this time will forfeit any premiums or prize money, nor will the Teton County Fair Board be held responsible for them. The Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall will be open to the public Wednesday, July 26 through Sunday July 30 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

For more information on the 2023 Fair Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall and more Fair events, activities and programming, visit the Teton County Fair website HERE.