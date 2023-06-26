Free Weather Night set Tuesday

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Community members are invited to join the National Weather Service and Teton County Emergency Management on Tuesday, June 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Teton County Library in Jackson.

“Weather Night” is a free, educational event that may be of particular interest to anyone who works or recreates outdoors and to citizen scientists interested in helping gather weather data.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service, Riverton office, will give a talk focused on useful forecasting tools and how to spot dangerous weather. There will also be an opportunity to enroll as an observer with CoCoRaHS (the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network). CoCoRaHS is a community-based network of volunteers who measure and map precipitation, with the goal of increasing the density of precipitation data available throughout the country.

Data submitted by CoCoRaHS observers are displayed and organized for a variety of end users to analyze and apply to situations ranging from water resource analysis to severe storm warnings. This type of data is invaluable to numerous organizations and individuals including the National Weather Service, other meteorologists, hydrologists, USDA, emergency managers, insurance adjusters and more.

In addition to increased awareness of weather phenomena and safety, attendees may come away with a precipitation gauge or a NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio. To reserve your space for "Weather Night," click HERE.