Periodic Springs Trail closed in response to Mudslide

AFTON, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Greys River Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest has implemented a closure for the Periodic Springs Trail in response to the mudslide at Swift Creek.

This is expected to be an ongoing issue as the Bridger-Teton National Forest works closely with the town of Afton and Lower Valley Energy to develop a long-term solution to the evolving safety concerns.

The recent mudslide at Swift Creek started around June 15, 2023, but was progressing slowly and not an immediate safety issue. On June 23, 2023, the slide progressed rapidly due to heavy rains and forced the stream flow over the trail and erosion began to threaten the culinary water line for the town of Afton. A rapid response was initiated by the Town and work with heavy machinery was able to temporarily secure the water line. “The slide area is still very active, and conditions are changing daily” stated Justin Laycock, District Ranger of the Greys River Ranger District. The area is very unstable and ongoing work will be needed as the slide continues.

The Period Springs Trail is closed until the issue can be stabilized and public safety is no longer a concern.

“Thank you for your patience in advance,” Laycock said. “We know that this is a popular trail and it’s been a tough spring with weather impacts to our trails and roads but please know that we are working with our staff and partners to come to a rapid and long-term solution.”

For questions or concerns about issue, please contact Justin Laycock, Greys River District Ranger at justin.laycock@usda.gov.