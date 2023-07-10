Circuit Court Judge appointed for Seventh Judicial District

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Kevin Taheri to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Seventh Judicial District serving Natrona County.

Taheri’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Michael N. Patchen.

Taheri has been a prosecutor in the Seventh Judicial District Attorney’s Office since 2000. He has also served as an attorney with Wyoming Legal Services in Casper. Taheri grew up in Laramie and earned his Bachelor's and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Wyoming.

“Kevin’s trial experience as a prosecutor and his extensive history working in the Seventh District will serve him well as a Circuit Court judge,” Governor Gordon said

“I am very pleased to have the confidence of the Judicial Nominating Commission and Governor Gordon, and I promise to work hard to make them proud of their decision,” Taheri said.