Alan Edwards named as DEQ Deputy Director

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Director, Todd Parfitt, announced Thursday Alan Edwards, Deputy Director, and Industrial Siting Division (ISD) Administrator for the DEQ will be assuming a larger role as Deputy Director.

“I have asked Alan Edwards to focus his efforts on meeting the many challenges in front of the Agency,” Parfitt said. “This will include assisting permit and license applicants in navigating and completing the permitting or licensing processes of the agency.”

Edwards will serve as the acting ISD Administrator until that position is filled.

“We will be posting the ISD Administrator position in the very near future,” Parfitt said.

The transition will be effective July 14, 2023.