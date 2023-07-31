Jackson Hole Mountain Resort winter 2023-24 lift tickets on sale Aug. 1

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will launch its winter 2023-24 early bird lift ticket sale and multi-resort passholder reservation system on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. MDT.

JHMR will continue to limit the number of tickets sold each day and will also continue to require reservations for Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective passholders.

In addition to the early bird lift tickets, all winter products and services will be available for purchase on Aug. 1, including offerings from the Mountain Sports School, rentals and more.

JHMR is extending its season by an extra week — the longest on record — to offer 143 days of skiing and riding from Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, through Sunday, April 14, 2024. Guests can save up to 15% on day tickets when purchased before Oct. 1.

“As the Resort enters its fourth winter season managing capacity on the mountain, we are pleased with the overwhelmingly positive response from our guests, and we are excited to see other ski areas adopt similar policies,” JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley said. “We believe that limiting the number of skiers and riders creates a better experience on the mountain and results in better service at retail and rental stores, dining outlets, lodging properties and our Mountain Sports School. We encourage everyone to plan ahead for their trip as lift tickets may sell out and reservations for Ikon and Mountain Collective Passes can fill up, especially on holidays and weekends.”

For best pricing and availability, JHMR recommends that guests purchase day tickets as far in advance as possible before their arrival. For more information on the winter 2023-24 early bird ticket sale, pricing, and winter in Jackson Hole, click HERE.

To help plan the perfect Jackson Hole vacation package, guests can take advantage of the new Jackson Hole Resort Reservations (JHRR) full destination reservation service, offering complete vacation packages that include air, lodging, transportation, lift tickets and activities. Guests interested in speaking with JHRR’s vacation experts can call 1-800-473-1000 or click HERE.