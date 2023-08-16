July 2023 Yellowstone visitation

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park hosted 969,692 recreation visits in July 2023. This is a 63% increase from July 2022 (596,562 recreational visits) and a 4% increase from July 2019 (936,062 recreation visits).

So far in 2023, the park has hosted 2,463,202 recreation visits, up 33% from 2022 (1,855,396 recreation visits), and up 7% from 2019 (2,294,691 recreation visits).

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through July):

2023 – 2,463,202

2022 – 1,855,396 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22. The Northeast Entrance opened Oct. 15 and the North Entrance opened Oct. 30.)

2021 – 2,668,765

2020 – 1,674,699 (The park was closed March 24 through May 17. Two entrances opened on May 18 and the remaining three opened on June 1.)

2019 – 2,294,691

2018 – 2,322,271

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.