Snake River bridge contractor will close WYO 22 free right on WYO 390 for morning hours

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will be closing the free right at the WYO 22 and WYO 390 intersection for westbound traffic heading from town to WYO 390.

The closure of the free right turn lane will take place Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those traveling westbound on WYO 22 and turning northbound onto WYO 390, the Village Road, in the morning hours, will not have access to the free right, but have to make the right turn at the WYO 22/390 signal.

The closure is necessary for the contractor to conduct paving operations for the future detours for the project. The closure is scheduled to last less than a day.

Drivers in the area are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for the closure that will occur at the intersection. WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and be aware of road conditions and flaggers.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project in June 30, 2025. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22 and WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.