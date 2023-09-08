LOTOJA Bike Race volunteers needed

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The LOTOJA Bike Race, which takes riders on a 205-mile ride from Logan, Utah and finishes at Teton Village, will pass through Jackson this Saturday, Sept. 9.

Jackson Hole Community Pathways is seeking volunteers for two-to-three-hour shifts on Saturday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. to help with pathway traffic management.

The race route includes a three-mile segment on the Teton County Pathway system. The riders will travel north from Hoback Jct. on Highway 89, then will turn left onto South Park Loop Road and continue north past Melody Ranch and 3 Creek Ranch. Racers will be routed onto the pathway at the end of Tribal Trail Road and then will ride on the pathway along WY22 and across the Snake River Pathway Bridge before being routed back onto the road on Highway 390 to the finish at Teton Village.

The pathway will remain open to public use throughout the day, but pathway users are cautioned to be aware of cyclists and to please yield to racers.

“By the time the riders get to Jackson they can be pretty exhausted and may be less able to react quickly to other pathway users, so it really helps if local pathway users can use extra caution when they’re on the stretch of pathway between Indian Trails and Rendezvous Park, and especially on the pathway bridge over the Snake River. If you’re walking or riding on the pathway, simple things such as checking behind you for oncoming riders and moving to the side of the pathway to allow racers to pass will greatly improve safety for everyone," Town of Jackson Pathways Coordinator Brian Schilling said.

Signs and course markings will be in place by 12:00 p.m. Saturday to alert pathway users and provide direction for event participants. Course marshals will be positioned at critical junctions on the pathways between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to help manage pathway and race traffic. The fastest riders are expected to arrive in Jackson as early as 1:00 p.m., and there will be riders on the course throughout the rest of the day.

“Last year, we had stragglers coming through as late as 10 p.m. These folks are truly exhausted and appreciate as much encouragement as they can get,” Schilling said.

Volunteers are needed for two-to-three-hour shifts on Saturday between 2:00 and 8:00 p.m. Contact Brian Schilling to help. Locals are invited to help cheer on the riders anywhere on the course, and the official volunteer headquarters will be at the start of the pathway section on Tribal Trail Road.

“LOTOJA is an event that pushes participants to their physical and emotional limits. After eight or more hours and 200 miles in the saddle, including climbing over three mountain passes, it is really energizing to have people out there cheering you on and supporting your efforts.”

Questions may be directed to Brian Schilling, Teton County Pathways Coordinator, at (307) 690-9896 or bschilling@tetoncountywy.gov.