DEQ announces first annual Wyoming Water Quality Conference

LARAMIE, Wyo. (KIFI) - As the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) celebrates its 50th Anniversary, the DEQ Water Quality Division (WQD) invites the public and our partners to attend the first annual Wyoming Water Quality Conference at the University of Wyoming Conference Center in Laramie, Wyoming, October 17 – 18, 2023.

Participants will learn how the WQD fulfills its mission of protecting and restoring Wyoming’s water quality for current and future generations. The conference will include introductions from senior leadership and special guests. The format will include both general sessions and four tracks of talks prepared to inform, educate, and train.

Attendees will learn about

WQD’s permitting programs and current requirements, including information to help applicants submit complete and technically adequate applications.

Using new digital tools to complete and submit monitoring data and compliance reports.

Funding opportunities through WQD’s Nonpoint Source Program and Wyoming’s Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds.

Where and how WQD monitors groundwater and surface water quality, how that information is used, and where that information is available.

Information to help homeowners maintain their drinking water wells and septic systems.

Updates on proposed revisions to Wyoming’s Surface Water Quality Standards.

How WQD is responding to emerging contaminants, including Harmful Cyanobacteria Blooms and PFAS.

And more!

Those interested in attending can find more information and register on the Wyoming Water Quality Conference website.