Wyoming Rocky Mountain Power customers to see rate increase

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Wyoming Rocky Mountain Power customers will see a rate increase.

The overall average increase will be 8.3% starting Jan. 1.

That's significantly lower than their original application to increase rates by 21.6%.

Rocky Mountain Power said there could still be some adjustments.

The bill impact by is still being caluclated by their computer models.

Rocky Mountain Power said they "understand rate hikes are never welcome news."

But they've "been facing the same inflationary pressures as most companies since 2020."

And Rocky Mountain Power's rates are still among the lowest in the region.