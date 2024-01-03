Skip to Content
Wyoming

Wyoming flag to be flown at half staff at Capitol, in Uinta County Thursday

KIFI
By
today at 2:36 PM
Published 2:38 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Uinta County from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, January 4, 2024 in honor and memory of Representative Clarence Vranish.

Vranish represented Uinta County's House District 49 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 2011-2012. He passed away December 30, 2023. 

This is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at two locations in the state - at the Capitol Building and in Uinta County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content