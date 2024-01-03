Wyoming flag to be flown at half staff at Capitol, in Uinta County Thursday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Uinta County from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, January 4, 2024 in honor and memory of Representative Clarence Vranish.

Vranish represented Uinta County's House District 49 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 2011-2012. He passed away December 30, 2023.

This is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at two locations in the state - at the Capitol Building and in Uinta County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.