Man in custody after high speed chase

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A highway chase that stretched from Idaho into Wyoming ended with a man behind bars.

The chase started Wednesday morning a little after 8:30 a.m.

A Teton County, Idaho sheriff’s deputy saw a stolen vehicle on Highway 33 east of Tetonia.

The sheriff's office says the deputy tried to pull them over but the driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop.

They continued southbound through Driggs and Victor, and at one point the vehicle hit a pickup truck.

Thankfully, the driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

The chase continued into Wyoming where the driver crashed into a guardrail while going down Teton Pass near Wilson, Wyo.

That man was taken into custody.