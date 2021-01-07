Read: Schumer calls for Trump’s removal using the 25th Amendment, says he ‘should not hold office one day longer’

Politics

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday released a statement calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office one day after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

Read the Democratic leader’s statement below:

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer.

“The quickest and most effective way – it can be done today – to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”