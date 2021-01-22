The week in 13 headlines
It was yet another historic week in Washington, as Former President Donald Trump departed for Florida, amid looming talks an impeachment trial on the Hill. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden was sworn in with Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black and Southeast Asian woman to occupy that role. Biden has already zeroed in on what he calls the biggest issue facing Americans — the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the US officially surpassed 400,000 deaths.
Monday
- Trumps’ snub of Bidens historic in its magnitude
- Biden crafts inaugural address to unify a country in crisis
Tuesday
- Biden’s Covid team is nervous about what the Trump team hasn’t told them
- Capitol riot investigators narrow in on extremist groups and military-style coordination
Wednesday
- 3 new Democratic senators sworn in, flipping control of the Senate
- Trump departs Washington a pariah as his era in power ends
- Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president of the United States
- Biden signs executive actions aimed at dismantling Trump’s policies
Thursday
- Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
- Biden inheriting nonexistent coronavirus vaccine distribution plan and must start ‘from scratch,’ sources say
Friday
- Fauci says lack of candor from Trump administration ‘very likely’ cost lives
- Photos show National Guard confined to parking garage
- Senate impeachment trial arguments to start February 9
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
