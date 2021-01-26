US Capitol officers debating no-confidence vote for leaders in charge during Capitol riots

Politics

US Capitol Police officers are in preliminary discussions over holding a no-confidence vote targeting department leaders who were working on the day when Donald Trump supporters led an insurrection into the building, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

The vote would target acting USCP Chief Yogananda Pittman, who was promoted into the agency’s top job following the resignation of Steven Sund after the insurrection. At least four additional chiefs may be targeted as part of any no-confidence vote, the three sources said.

The discussion comes amid comments Pittman made to congressional members during a closed-door briefing Tuesday, where she said that the “department failed to meet its own high standards” on January 6. Pittman called the insurrection a “terrorist attack” and offered her “sincerest apologies on behalf of the department.”

One source told CNN that Pittman was the operational chief that day and “never took control of the radio or commanded officers what to do in any way shape or form.”

One Capitol police source said stewards from the USCP Labor Committee, the union representing rank-and-file officers, visited section roll calls to take the temperature of officers on the potential no-confidence vote.

Another source within the department says a no-confidence vote was likely forthcoming for senior leadership. “The rank-and-file of this department has no faith in any of our chiefs, especially the ones in that were here on January 6th,” the source told CNN.

A Capitol Police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request from CNN for comment.

Union President Gus Papathanasiou told CNN that no vote is underway. “Officers have been calling for a vote of no confidence since January 6th,” Papathanasiou said. “At this time we have not initiated a vote of no confidence. Doesn’t mean we can’t think about it. There’s a big difference.”

Officers have told CNN that they felt abandoned and betrayed by the department’s leadership.

Prior to her appointment, Pittman served as head of intelligence operations since October 2019. In that role, Pittman was responsible for the safety and security of the US Capitol, Congressional members, congressional staff and capitol visitors, including detecting any threat and preventing it.

This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.