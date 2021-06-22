Attorney general says he doesn’t want to prejudge career prosecutors who were part of Trump administration

CNN - US Politics

By Christina Carrega and Evan Perez, CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday said the Justice Department’s watchdog has a “number” of investigations to dig into and that he doesn’t want to haphazardly open a probe into career prosecutors who served under the previous administration.

Asked by a reporter whether there needs to be “some sort of investigation into how the department was politicized under Trump,” Garland responded: “I would say … this is not directly responsive to your question, but we always look at what happened before. The IG has in front of him a number of” investigations. The attorney general joked that the inspector general’s division may need more resources.

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced earlier this month that his office had launched an investigation into the department’s use of subpoenas to receive phone records and metadata from journalists, members of Congress and their associates during the previous administration.

Garland on Tuesday went on to say that he doesn’t want to prejudge the department’s career prosecutors and is going to leave it up to Horowitz “to look things over and let us know.”

“And he’s very good at this, let us know when there are problems and what changes should be made if they should be,” Garland said. “And I just don’t want to prejudge anything. It’s just not fair to the current employees, but we have a process. And I think it’s the right process.”