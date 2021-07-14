Republicans winning money race as they seek to take over House in 2022

CNN - US Politics

By Alex Rogers and Manu Raju, CNN

The National Republican Congressional Committee announced Wednesday that it had raised $45.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, the most it has ever raised in three months of a non-election year, as Republicans seek to take over the House in 2022.

Democrats are protecting what is effectively a four-seat margin in the chamber. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee also said last week that it had broken its own record, but its total — $36.5 million — for the quarter is about $9 million short of its Republican counterpart.

The NRCC said it had $55 million on hand, the highest ever at this point in the election cycle, compared with the DCCC’s $44 million. Both political organizations said they were not in debt.

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, the NRCC chairman, praised his House GOP colleagues and “tens of thousands of generous donors” for the massive haul. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California transferred $6.6 million to the NRCC in the second quarter and House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana sent in $4.5 million.

“We will take back the majority next fall and voters are doing everything they can to help us accomplish that goal,” said Emmer. “Every vulnerable House Democrat should be eyeing the exits, because if they choose to run, they will lose.”

Last week, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, the DCCC chairman, said its fundraising was “strong” and that “American voters are rejecting Republican extremism and know just how critical a Democratic House majority is to protecting our democracy and delivering for American families.”

