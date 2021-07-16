The week in 14 headlines
As Texas Democratic legislators fled the state to try to block a voting measure in the state Capitol in Austin, President Biden made an impassioned pitch for voting rights, but it’s not clear his words alone will break Capitol Hill’s impasse over the filibuster. Biden’s administration later reversed a particularly noteworthy piece of former President Donald Trump’s time in office: showerhead rules.
Monday
- Biden calls on Cuban regime to ‘hear their people and serve their needs’ amid rare protests
- Texas House Democrats leave state to block Republicans from passing voting restrictions
- Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal could face key Senate GOP defections
Tuesday
- Biden gives an angry cry for action on voting rights but stops short of calling for filibuster reform
- Jill Biden will travel to Japan for the Olympics
- Biden tries to hold the center as Democrats clash over police and public safety
Wednesday
- Republicans winning money race as they seek to take over House in 2022
- Biden takes on multiple crises without key confirmed officials at the helm
- Biden administration launching operation to help relocate Afghans who helped United States
Thursday
- Biden touts ‘historic’ effort to reduce child poverty through expanded child tax credit
- Exclusive: Stephen Breyer says he hasn’t decided his retirement plans and is happy as the Supreme Court’s top liberal
- Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy meet in Bedminster as 1/6 committee hearing looms
Friday
- US intel assessments on Afghanistan warn of ‘accelerating pace’ of Taliban hold on country
- Biden administration moves to reverse Trump-era showerhead rule
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
