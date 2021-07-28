California Gov. Gavin Newsom pulls his children from summer camp over mask policy

CNN - US Politics

By Stella Chan and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife pulled their children from a summer camp over its policy not to enforce face coverings, a spokesperson in his office said.

“The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children unmasked indoors at a camp their children began attending yesterday and after seeing this, removed the kids from the camp,” his spokesperson Erin Mellon said in a statement Wednesday.

The family “reviewed communication from the camp and realized that an email was missed saying the camp would not enforce masking guidance,” Mellon said.

“Their kids will no longer be attending this camp,” she added.

Face coverings are required indoors for K-12 schools, childcare and other youth settings, according to guidance from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

CNN has requested more information from the CDPH. It is not immediately clear if the camp would be found in violation of state guidelines.

CNN has asked the governor’s office about how many of his children attended the camp.

In April, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recommended that everyone at summer camps should wear masks and socially distance and that camp activities should be outdoors as much as possible, given that vaccines are not yet authorized for children of all ages.

Several recent outbreaks of Covid-19 infections have been at summer camps — including in Texas, New York and Illinois — among unvaccinated children and staffers.

Newsom had to apologize last year for flouting his state-imposed Covid-19 restrictions at the time by dining at a restaurant in close quarters with other households.

The Democratic governor faces a recall election over the restrictions he put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 throughout last year.

