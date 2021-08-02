Ezra Klein: GOP doesn’t want its voters to die

CNN - US Politics

By Clare Foran and Ali Zaslav, CNN

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated and has experienced “flu-like symptoms,” but said that he now has only “mild symptoms” and is very glad he had been vaccinated because “without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.”

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” he tweeted.

Graham wrote in a follow-up tweet, “I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

Breakthrough infections remain rare and more than 99.99% of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement from Graham comes amid the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, which has prompted the recommendation of new safety guidelines.

The CDC recently changed its masking recommendations as it grows more concerned over the Delta variant, urging vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks indoors in public areas.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Annie Grayer, Deidre McPhillips and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.