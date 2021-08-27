The week in 16 headlines
By Sonnet Swire, CNN
This week, suicide attacks killed American service members in Afghanistan, Covid-19 cases continued to climb and the Supreme Court struck down the administration’s eviction moratorium, all making for what could be considered the worst week yet of President Joe Biden’s tenure in the White House.
Monday
- Biden will face pressure from G7 to extend Afghanistan withdrawal deadline
- FDA grants full approval to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, opening door to more vaccine mandates
- US scrambles to fill intelligence vacuum in wake of rapid Taliban victory in Afghanistan
Tuesday
- Kathy Hochul becomes governor of New York as Cuomo leaves in disgrace
- Biden keeps August 31 deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan: ‘The sooner we finish the better’
- Supreme Court won’t halt court order forcing Biden to revive ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
- Progressives stand by dual track plan following impasse with moderates over budget vote
Wednesday
- US concerned about ‘very specific threat stream’ from ISIS-K against crowds outside Kabul airport
- Trump makes executive privilege threat as House committee seeks documents from agencies on January 6 attack
Thursday
- US troops and Afghans killed in suicide attacks outside Kabul airport
- Biden to Kabul attackers: ‘We will hunt you down and make you pay’
- McCarthy tells Republicans Biden will face a ‘reckoning’ for handling of Afghanistan exit
- Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium
Friday
- Biden to contact families of 13 US service members killed in Kabul
- Republicans split on strategy to make Biden pay a political price for Afghanistan
- Renewed fears of political violence grip Capitol Hill ahead of right-wing rally
And that was the week in 16 headlines.
