Rep. Joe Morelle says he has tested positive for Covid-19

By Devan Cole, CNN

New York Rep. Joe Morelle announced Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, stressing that his vaccination against the virus has prevented him from having a severe infection.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have followed all guidance from the Center for Disease Control & my physician and will remain isolated until it is safe to resume official duties,” Morelle, a Democrat, wrote in a tweet. “Thankfully, I’m fully vaccinated so my symptoms remain mild.”

“I urge everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves — and our community — from the severe impacts this disease can have. Had I not been vaccinated, my experience could have been much different,” the congressman added in a separate tweet.

Morelle is among dozens of federal lawmakers who have announced they have tested positive over the course of the pandemic, and his infection comes weeks after a trio of senators announced positive tests in August.

Breakthrough cases remain very rare. Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 14,115 breakthrough cases resulting in hospitalization or death out of more than 176 million Americans fully vaccinated.

Among the recent positive tests from lawmakers is Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican from South Carolina who announced his infection in early August, GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida, who announced his infection in July, and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who also said in August that he had contracted the virus.

