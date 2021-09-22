Democratic leaders, moderates and progressives headed to the White House at critical moment for the Biden agenda

CNN - US Politics

By Betsy Klein, Phil Mattingly and Lauren Fox, CNN

President Joe Biden is ramping up his outreach to a wide swath of key Democrats in the House and Senate on Wednesday, hosting multiple groups including leadership, progressives and moderates from both chambers at a key moment for his economic agenda.

In a series of meetings starting mid-afternoon, Biden — a 36-year veteran of Capitol Hill — will be using his experience in the Senate as he seeks to get his party aligned as the future of his top priorities hangs in the balance. The meetings mark his most expansive in-person engagement with members of Congress in his presidency and underscore how critical the White House views the coming days.

It comes as Democratic leaders are grappling with real and intractable divides over key aspects of Biden’s efforts to transform the social safety net. Progressives have maintained that they will not vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate in August, until the broader, $3.5 trillion economic agenda is passed.

But key disagreements remain, including major divisions on taxes, health care and the overall price tag of the bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California promised moderates a vote on the bipartisan bill on the House floor by September 27 and, with a small margin for error, it’s unclear whether it will have the votes to pass.

The group is also running up against another crucial set of deadlines. The House voted Tuesday along party lines to pass a bill to fund the government and raise the debt limit. That measure now goes to the Senate, where there are no indications Democrats can get 10 Republican votes to pass this bill ahead of the September 30 shutdown deadline, setting up a major showdown over the looming debt crisis.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has starkly warned that “failing to raise the debt limit would produce widespread economic catastrophe” if Congress does not act measures are not taken before mid-October.

The groups coming to the White House represent a swath of ideologies and key factions for Biden to attempt to bridge. He will first be meeting with Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Later in the afternoon, he will meet with a group of House and Senate moderates, including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Mark Warner of Virginia, Jon Tester of Montana, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, and Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Steven Horsford of Nevada, and Suzan DelBene of Washington.

Manchin and Sinema are key moderate votes in the Senate. Both met with Biden last week and have vocally called for the overall pricetag of the sweeping economic agenda to be significantly reduced. Gottheimer, meanwhile, has been among those in the House holding firm on pushing for a vote on the bipartisan package by the promised Monday deadline.

In another round of meetings, Biden will meet with top progressives, including independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, and Patty Murray of Washington, and Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, and Barbara Lee of California.

Jayapal has been unequivocal in saying she and her caucus will vote against the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package next week if the $3.5 trillion social safety net bill isn’t ready. She doubled down on Tuesday in a private meeting with Pelosi.

Both Democratic leaders and White House officials are in agreement, however, that now is the moment to unify and pass something. Delivering on what was promised is paramount from a policy and political perspective ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.