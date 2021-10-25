Biden pitching spending plans in New Jersey ahead of key week for Hill negotiations

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden is visiting New Jersey on Monday, promoting his economic agenda amid a major week of negotiations with Democrats to pass portions of his sweeping, multi-trillion dollar agenda.

The visit offers Biden a chance to pitch both his plans — a bipartisan infrastructure package and a social safety net package — ahead of his travel to Europe for the Group of 20 conference and the United Nations Climate Conference.

Biden is first visiting an elementary school in Plainfield to highlight universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds offered there, much like the provision laid out in his agenda. Passing Biden’s economic agenda, the White House said, will enable the North Plainfield School District to expand its free preschool to all 3-year-old children.

Biden will later speak about both packages Monday afternoon at a NJ Transit maintenance facility in Kearny.

The President’s trip will include several New Jersey lawmakers, including New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who is up for reelection next week.

The President leaves for his foreign trip on Thursday, which includes a stop in Rome for the G20 and a stop in Glasgow for the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference, known as COP26.

Biden told reporters on Monday morning that, “with the grace of God and the goodwill of neighbors,” a deal will be made before the trip, adding, “It’d be very positive to get it done before the trip.”

Democratic leaders are targeting a vote on the infrastructure proposal as soon as Wednesday. However, that will only be possible if a detailed agreement is reached on the climate and economic package. But, if accomplished, that vote would time out in a way that would give Biden a win the day before he departs for Rome.

Several key sticking points remain to be resolved in a matter of days.

The President sounded optimistic about the future of negotiations following his Sunday meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and moderate West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, telling reporters Monday morning, “It went well. A few more things to work out, but it went well.”

Asked whether Biden would consider delaying his Thursday departure for Europe if talks on his economic agenda were still ongoing, principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday Biden would be proceeding as planned.

“Even if it doesn’t happen before he leaves, the President can do the work that he needs to do aboard like many presidents before him have done,” Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One en route to New Jersey.

CNN’s Betsy Klein, Phil Mattingly and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.