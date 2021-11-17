US Conference of Catholic Bishops votes to pass document that could lead to denial of communion for public figures

By Tom Foreman, CNN

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to approve a document that some conservative bishops had hoped would serve as a call to ban communion for President Joe Biden and other elected officials who support abortion rights.

The document — which passed with 222 in favor, eight against and three abstentions — would need Vatican approval before any action is taken that would directly target any elected official.

A draft of the document, which emerged from a summer of work, contained measured wording that fell far short of refusing communion to Biden or others who support abortion rights. The only line that was seemingly pointed at the White House said, “Lay people who exercise some form of public authority have a special responsibility to embody Church teaching in their service of the common good.”

Biden, while visiting Italy last month, said Pope Francis told him he was happy he was a “good Catholic” and said he should continue receiving communion.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

