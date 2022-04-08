Jury in the trial of 4 men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer has reached decision on some counts, deadlocked on others

By Brian Vitagliano, CNN

The jury deliberating the fate of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears to have reached verdicts on some counts.

Jurors sent a note to the judge Friday morning — on their fifth day of deliberations — saying, “We have come to a decision on several counts, however we are locked on others, how should we proceed from here?”

US District Judge Robert Jonker called the jury in and told members, “I would like you to go back and make another effort to see if you can come to an agreement on the issues that you are stuck on as a group.”

The jury has been deliberating for roughly 34 hours this week.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta face federal charges for allegedly conspiring to kidnap the Democratic governor.

Fox, Croft and Harris face an additional charge of conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction including explosive devices, according to court documents.

Croft and Harris are also charged with possessing destructive devices, counts added in a second indictment last April.

All four defendants, who’ve pleaded not guilty, face up to life in prison if convicted of kidnapping conspiracy.

