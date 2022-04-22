At least 2 shot in ‘active threat’ situation in Washington, DC

By Karl de Vries and Mike Valerio, CNN

At least two people were shot Friday afternoon in northwest Washington, DC, and authorities are responding to an “active threat” in the area.

Police are still looking for an armed suspect, a Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN.

Two men and one girl were injured, MPD said. Authorities publicly confirmed two people were shot, and it was not immediately clear if the third victim was shot as well.

Police are conducting active sweeps in the area, MPD said. The shooting took place on the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue.

There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including MPD, the city’s Fire and EMS Department, the US Secret Service’s uniformed division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, says there is “no impact” to a protectee.

The situation is being characterized as an “active threat” and residents are being told to shelter in place or avoid the area.

