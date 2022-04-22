Skip to Content
Person sets self on fire at Supreme Court plaza

<i>Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE</i><br/>The Supreme Court building is seen on January 27
Al Drago
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE
The Supreme Court building is seen on January 27

By Jessica Schneider, CNN

Someone set themself on fire Friday at the plaza in front of the US Supreme Court building, a court spokesperson said.

Supreme Court Police, US Capitol Police and the DC Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident, which happened at about 6:30 p.m. ET.

The individual was airlifted to a local hospital after a medical helicopter landed on the plaza, and no one else was injured, according to the Supreme Court spokesperson.

“The area remains closed for further investigation, but this is not a public safety issue,” the spokesperson said.

DC police and Capitol Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The incident follows a flurry of recent chaotic events in the District.

A shooting in northwest Washington wounded at least four people earlier on Friday. On Wednesday, the US Capitol was evacuated following a “probable threat” warning after the Federal Aviation Administration failed to notify Capitol Police about an Army Golden Knights parachute exhibition at Nationals Park.

CNN’s Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

