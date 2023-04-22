Rep. Dan Kildee released from hospital after surgery to remove cancerous tumor

By Sydney Kashiwagi, CNN

Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan announced Saturday that he has been released from the hospital after undergoing surgery this week to remove a small cancerous tumor in his tonsil.

“I am happy to be leaving the hospital after a successful surgery to remove a small cancerous tumor. I want to thank my great team of doctors who provided excellent care. I continue to be grateful that I caught my cancer diagnosis early thanks to a preventative scan,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Kildee said doctors told him his prognosis was “excellent” and that he looks forward to returning to Congress soon.

The congressman had announced last month that he’d been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma and was set to stay at George Washington University Hospital for several days for treatment. In announcing his diagnosis, Kildee said he’d scheduled what he had thought would be a “preventative scan for a swollen lymph node.” But after additional tests, he received his cancer diagnosis.

“I am going to get through this. I’m going to beat cancer,” Kildee said at the time.

First elected to Congress in 2012, Kildee represents Michigan’s 8th Congressional District and is co-chair of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

