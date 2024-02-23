National Guard helicopter crashes in Mississippi, status of the crew unknown

By Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — A National Guard AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in Mississippi while flying a “routine training flight,” the Mississippi National Guard said in a release.

“Safety crews are currently working the scene of the accident with local authorities,” the release said. “Casualties are unconfirmed at this time.”

The crash occurred near Booneville, Mississippi, at roughly 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the release. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the helicopter when it crashed.

The crash comes after multiple other recent military aviation crashes. Earlier this month, five Marines were killed when their helicopter, a CH-53E Super Stallion, crashed in a remote area of Southern California during a training flight. In December, the US military grounded its entire fleet of V-22 Osprey aircraft after eight airmen died when their CV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of Yakushima Island, Japan.

And in April last year, three US soldiers were killed and one was injured when two AH-64 Apache helicopters with the US Army’s 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment collided after a training flight near Healy, Alaska.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.