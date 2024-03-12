Skip to Content
READ: Special counsel Robert Hur's opening statement to Congress

By CNN staff

(CNN) — Special counsel Robert Hur, who investigated President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, is set to testify Tuesday at the GOP-run House Judiciary Committee, where he’ll be peppered with questions about his 388-page report released last month.

Read a draft of his opening statement obtained by CNN, below.

CNN Newsource

