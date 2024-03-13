TikTok ban: How each member of the House voted



CNN

By Matt Stiles, CNN

The US House on Wednesday approved legislation that could ban TikTok in the United States over concerns about the video sharing platform’s Chinese ownership.

The bill, which passed on a bipartisan 352-65 vote, would require the app to part ways with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, within 180 days or face a ban in American app stores. The measure is now expected to move to the US Senate, where it faces an uncertain future. President Joe Biden has said he would be prepared to sign the bill if it passes both chambers.

Here’s how each member of the House voted. Filter and sort the table to find your representative.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.