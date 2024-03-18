Supreme Court won’t review ruling that removed New Mexico official from office over January 6 insurrection

By John Fritze and Marshall Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear the appeal of a former New Mexico county commissioner who was removed from office because of his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection – a case that was similar to the one the high court recently decided involving former President Donald Trump.

Cowboys for Trump founder and convicted Capitol rioter Couy Griffin was removed from office in 2022, marking the first time an elected official was booted under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” because of the US Capitol riot.

The Supreme Court’s move means the ruling barring Griffin from office will stand.

