Appeals court puts controversial Texas immigration law back on hold

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — A federal appeals court late Tuesday night put Texas’ controversial immigration law back on hold.

In a brief order, a three-judge panel at the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals said it voted 2-1 to wipe away a previous ruling from a different panel that had temporarily put the law, SB 4, into effect.

The panel of judges that issued Tuesday night’s order is already set to hear arguments Wednesday morning on Texas’ request to put the law back into effect pending the state’s appeal of a federal judge’s block on the law.

One member – Circuit Judge Andrew Oldham – publicly dissented, saying he would let the law remain in effect for now.

“I would leave that stay in place pending tomorrow’s oral argument on the question,” he wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

