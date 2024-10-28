‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Arrested Development’ actor sentenced to 1 year in prison for his role in US Capitol attack

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — An actor best known for his roles on “Arrested Development” and “Bob’s Burgers” was sentenced to a year and one day in prison Monday for his role in the attack at the US capitol on January 6, 2021.

Jay James Johnston, 55, was accused of joining a mob at the Capitol’s Lower West Plaza during the riot and filming on his cell phone. He pleaded guilty in July to one felony count of civil disorder.

Prosecutors also alleged that Johnston filmed from atop the stage that had been set up for Joe Biden’s inauguration. Johnston also briefly held a stolen police riot shield, according to court documents, and joined a group effort to push against police guarding an entrance to the Capitol building.

Prosecutors said Johnston “joined a group push against the police inside the Tunnel, causing a Metropolitan Police Department Officer to be crushed between the crowd and a door.”

The Justice Department had asked the judge to impose an 18-month prison sentence, saying that Johnston did not regret or accept responsibility for his actions.

Johnston initially downplayed the melee in text messages to an associate shortly after January 6, investigators said, writing: “The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t.”

His attorney urged the judge to impose a light sentence, saying that prosecutors had “persistently overstated” Johnston’s role in the attack “because he is an acclaimed Hollywood actor, and the government is using his status to make a point to the public.”

Johnston was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

