House GOP pushes new proposal to avert shutdown, but uncertain it will pass

By Manu Raju, Lauren Fox, Clare Foran, Sarah Ferris, Annie Grayer and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — House Republicans are pushing a new proposal to avert a government shutdown in an attempt to meet Donald Trump’s eleventh-hour spending demands, but it’s uncertain if it will pass after the president-elect sunk a bipartisan deal earlier this week, leaving Democrats frustrated and angry.

The House is expected to vote on the GOP proposal as early as Thursday evening, multiple members told CNN. The measure includes a three-month extension of government funding, a two-year suspension of the debt limit into January 2027, as well as roughly $110 billion for disaster relief, according to five sources. Government funding expires at the end of the day on Friday.

Trump upended the government funding effort on Wednesday when he came out against the bipartisan plan that House Speaker Mike Johnson had backed, setting off a scramble among Republicans for a plan B. Trump is now demanding that any deal to avert a shutdown also address the looming debt limit, a complex issue that typically requires weeks to months of painstaking negotiations on Capitol Hill to resolve.

House Democratic leaders are in talks Thursday afternoon over the new GOP proposal and are weighing whether to support it, according to a person familiar with the talks.

Trump said Thursday that he supports the new GOP proposal, saying on Truth Social, “All Republicans, and even the Democrats, should do what is best for our Country, and vote “YES” for this Bill, TONIGHT!”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.