Trump warns ‘all hell will break out’ if Gaza hostages aren’t released before his inauguration

By MJ Lee and Elise Hammond, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump warned that if the hostages whom Hamas is still holding in Gaza are not released by his inauguration on January 20, “all hell will break out in the Middle East” – offering one more stark indication of how much the incoming president would prefer to avoid inheriting the Israel-Hamas war as he prepares to take office in less than two weeks.

“It will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out. I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is,” Trump said in remarks at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday, adding that “there should have never been” the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s pick to serve as the special envoy to the Middle East, struck an optimistic note about the state of negotiations to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that would secure the release of the hostages, saying negotiators are “making a lot of progress.”

“It’s the president, his reputation, the things that he has said that are driving this negotiation, and so hopefully it’ll all work out and we’ll save some lives,” Witkoff added.

But a senior Biden administration official struck a much more cautious tone following Trump and Witkoff’s comments, telling CNN that the negotiations remain “difficult.”

The official – who declined to comment further on the status of the talks – insisted that despite Witkoff appearing to suggest that a deal before January 20 was realistic, the talks are challenging. The Biden administration continues to work in “close coordination” with the incoming Trump national security team, they added.

One senior Democrat close to the White House also told CNN this week that Joe Biden’s top national security officials are not optimistic that a deal can be reached before the president leaves office. “They’re all skeptical,” this person said.

The Biden administration has unsuccessfully tried to help broker a ceasefire in Gaza for well over a year. The first ceasefire – weeks after the October 7 attack – saw the release of dozens of hostages, but subsequent efforts to pause the fighting and secure the release of additional hostages have gone nowhere.

Witkoff told reporters he expected to travel back to Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday. White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk is in the region to work on the Gaza ceasefire deal.

