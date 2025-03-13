Pete Buttigieg expected to pass on Senate bid, setting up potential 2028 run

By Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — Pete Buttigieg is expected to forgo a run for Michigan’s open US Senate seat in 2026, according to two people familiar with the former transportation secretary’s plans, setting up a potential presidential bid in 2028.

Buttigieg was calling fellow Michigan Democrats on Thursday morning to tell them of his decision. He is expected to publicly announce his decision later Thursday.

Following the retirement announcement by Democratic Sen. Gary Peters in late January, an adviser to Buttigieg told CNN he was taking a “serious look” at a Senate campaign.

Buttigieg previously ruled out running for governor of Michigan next year, a source familiar with this thinking told CNN last month. The state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, is term-limited from running again and is also seen as a potential 2028 contender.

Politico was first to report Buttigieg’s expected decision not to seek the US Senate seat.

CNN’s Isaac Dovere and Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

