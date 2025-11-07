Biden says Trump has ‘taken a wrecking ball’ to democracy in sharp criticism

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Joe Biden delivered a strong critique of his successor Friday, arguing to a room of supporters that President Donald Trump has “taken a wrecking ball” to democracy.

“I knew Trump was going to taking a wrecking ball to the country, but I had no idea, I have to admit, I didn’t know there was going to be an actual wrecking ball,” Biden said at a gala hosted in Omaha by the Nebraska Democratic party, referring to Trump’s demolition of the the White House’s East Wing to build a 90,000-square foot ballroom.

“It’s a perfect symbol of his presidency,” Biden said. “Trump has taken a wrecking ball not only to the people’s house but to the Constitution, to the rule of law, to our very democracy.”

Biden also mocked Trump’s repeated declarations that his second term has brought “a golden age” to the country.

“He now says we are quote ‘in a golden age.’ The only gold is the stuff he’s hanging on the mantle,” the former president said, referring to Trump’s gilded additions to the Oval Office.

At times during the remarks, Biden addressed Trump directly. In one instance, the former president said to Trump, “You act in a way that embarrasses us as a nation, quite frankly.”

He also criticized Trump for prioritizing the interests of his wealthy allies over the American people.

“You work for us, Mr. President. We don’t work for you. You work for us, not just billionaires and millionaires,” Biden said, adding, “I’m angry.”

The former president also discussed his prostate cancer diagnosis, just weeks after ringing the bell to commemorate the completion of a course of radiation therapy. Biden tied his personal experience with the illness to the importance of health care.

“I thank God for the doctors and the nurses and the incredible breakthroughs we’re making in cancer research,” Biden said. “Now Trump and his Republican friends are cutting government funding for health care and making it more expensive, more expensive for virtually everyone.”

Biden’s remarks come as the country is in the longest government shutdown in history, with the stalemate centered around the issue of health care subsidies. Democrats are refusing to support Republicans’ bill to fund the government because it doesn’t extend the Affordable Care Act enhanced premium subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year.

Biden also weighed in on the Democrats’ sweeping victory in Tuesday’s election, loudly exclaiming, “The Democratic party is back!”

Democrats won across the spectrum Tuesday with Zohran Mamdani elected mayor of New York City, while Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill won gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, respectively. In California, a Democrat-backed ballot measure on redistricting was also approved by voters.

He argued that the wins demonstrate that “the American people are sending a message … to Trump and to his crowd,” denouncing Trump’s policies.

Hitting a familiar note from his campaign last year, Biden went on to stress the fragility of democracy and urged the room of supporters “to put in the work” to defend it.

“Democracy is not a given,” Biden said. “There is nothing guaranteed about democracy even in America. You have to put in the work. We have to elect the leaders who believe in democracy, who stand up for it, who defend it, who protect it.”

Biden later added, “I know this nation. I know the American people. And here’s what I know: No one, no one, not even the president, can destroy our democracy if we stand together and fight for it.”

