Trump approves pardon for former NYPD officer convicted in Chinese government scheme

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has approved a pardon for Michael McMahon, the White House said Friday, a retired New York City police officer who was convicted in 2023 for his role in stalking a New Jersey family on behalf of the Chinese government.

The White House praised the former New York Police Department sergeant for his law enforcement service, touting his commendations and service in the aftermath of September 11, 2001, and cast Trump’s decision to pardon him as one of fairness because of what it said were “issues” with his trial.

“Mr. McMahon is a former law enforcement officer who had a distinguished career serving with the NYPD, earning 75 commendations, including the Police Combat Cross, before medically retiring after a crash during a high-speed chase. While on modified desk duty, Mr. McMahon also responded in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks,” a White House official said in a statement.

“As a private investigator, Mr. McMahon was indicted for his work investigating an individual he was told had embezzled funds from a construction company. In reality, the people who had hired him were actually Chinese spies utilizing his services to track down an individual. The investigation of Mr. McMahon and his trial had issues – key interviews were not disclosed and key witnesses allegedly fabricated incidents,” the official added.

McMahon was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of conspiracy and stalking charges, as well as illegally acting as a Chinese agent.

Prosecutors said McMahon and two others participated in a yearslong campaign targeting a former Chinese government official who had lived in the US for several years. The three men threatened, harassed, surveilled and intimidated the man and his family between 2016 and 2019 to return to China, they said.

The guilty verdicts were the first trial victory in the Justice Department’s efforts to combat Operation Fox Hunt, the Chinese Communist Party’s international alleged anti-corruption campaign targeting those the Chinese government considers fugitives – often former officials or rich individuals suspected of economic crimes, CNN reported.

