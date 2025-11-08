Images of Trump appearing to close his eyes during Oval Office event spread across social media

By Kevin Liptak, Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — Images of Donald Trump appearing to close his eyes at an Oval Office announcement this week rocketed around social media this weekend, with the president’s opponents seizing on the footage to raise questions about Trump’s on-the-job performance.

Trump was participating in an announcement Thursday about cutting prices for popular weight-loss drugs, speaking from behind the Resolute Desk alongside other officials.

At moments, Trump’s eyes appeared closed, and at others he seemed to struggle to keep them open. He rubbed his eyes at points.

The images drew swift criticism from Trump’s critics. The press office for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, one of the president’s top foils, posted images from the event and wrote: “DOZY DON IS BACK.”

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to CNN that “the President was not sleeping; in fact, he spoke throughout and took many questions from the press during this announcement which represents a historic reduction in prices for Americans on two drugs that help Americans struggling with diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and other conditions. This announcement by President Trump will save a significant amount of money and countless American lives, and yet the failing, liberal media want to push a garbage narrative instead of covering it.”

Trump appears in public regularly and participates in lengthy question-and-answer sessions with reporters. Aides and Cabinet members routinely praise his stamina and describe receiving phone calls or messages from him at all hours.

A day before Thursday’s event, Trump traveled to Miami for an economic speech that lasted more than an hour. He also completed a three-nation swing through Asia at the end of last month.

Still, questions about Trump’s health have persisted since he took office as the oldest man ever inaugurated to the job. The 79-year-old president said last month that he received an MRI during a physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center without saying why.

Over the summer, the White House announced that doctors examined Trump for swelling in his legs and diagnosed him with chronic venous insufficiency. It’s a condition in which valves inside certain veins don’t work the way they should, which can allow blood to pool or collect in the veins.

All presidents, at moments, have appeared tired in public. Even a much younger president like Barack Obama would occasionally rub fatigued eyes during long summits.

Trump has harshly criticized former President Joe Biden for a lack of vigor, labeling him “Sleepy Joe” in last year’s election and continuing to use the moniker. Biden, the oldest president in history, was also seen at moments closing his eyes during public events.

