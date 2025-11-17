Supreme Court to review rescinded Trump policy of turning away asylum seekers at the border

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court announced Monday that it will review a controversial immigration policy adopted during the first Trump administration of turning away potential asylum seekers before they step foot on American soil, setting up the first major immigration policy case of the term.

This story is developing and will be updated.

