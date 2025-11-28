Trump says he will pardon former Honduran president serving sentence in drug-trafficking case

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Friday he intends to grant a “full and complete pardon” to former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, a move that would erase a major US drug-trafficking conviction for a onetime US ally who is currently serving a 45-year federal prison sentence.

“I will be granting a Full and Complete Pardon to Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez who has been, according to many people that I greatly respect, treated very harshly and unfairly,” Trump announced on his Truth Social platform.

“This cannot be allowed to happen, especially now, after Tito Asfura wins the Election, when Honduras will be on its way to Great Political and Financial Success. VOTE FOR TITO ASFURA FOR PRESIDENT, AND CONGRATULATIONS TO JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZ ON YOUR UPCOMING PARDON.”

President of Honduras from 2014 until 2022, Hernández was sentenced last year and given an $8 million fine by a US judge for drug trafficking offenses.

Prosecutors had accused Hernández of conspiring with drug cartels during his tenure as they moved more than 400 tons of cocaine through Honduras toward the United States. In exchange, prosecutors said, Hernández received millions of dollars in bribes that he used to fuel his rise in Honduran politics.

During his years in office, the Justice Department said, Hernández “protected and enriched the drug traffickers in his inner circle.” Prosecutors cited his use of executive power to support extraditions to the US of certain drug traffickers “who threatened his grip on power,” while “promising drug traffickers who paid him and followed his instructions that they would remain in Honduras.”

The president’s announcement comes as his administration has focused in recent months on what it has said is a counter-drug operation in the Caribbean and the Pacific, with US military activity ramping up there.

The former Honduran president, who denied the chargers against him, had been extradited from Honduras after the US Department of Justice filed three drug-trafficking and firearms-related charges against him in 2022.

Following the announcement, Hernández’s attorney thanked Trump and said “we look forward to President Hernandez’s triumphant return to Honduras.”

“We are so grateful to President Trump and everyone who supported President Hernandez. We believe he was the victim of lawfare and a political prosecution. A great injustice has been righted and we are so hopeful for the future partnership of the United States and Honduras,” attorney Renato Stabile said in a statement.

Trump also used his Truth Social post Friday to strongly back Honduran conservative National Party presidential candidate Nasry “Tito” Asfura, tying US support to the outcome of the election.

“If Tito Asfura wins for President of Honduras, because the United States has so much confidence in him, his Policies, and what he will do for the Great People of Honduras, we will be very supportive,” the president wrote.

“If he doesn’t win, the United States will not be throwing good money after bad, because a wrong Leader can only bring catastrophic results to a country, no matter which country it is. Tito will be a Great President, and the United States will work closely with him in order to ensure the success, with all of its potential, of Honduras!”

On Sunday Honduras will hold its general elections.

CNN’s Maria Santana and Jack Guy contributed to this report.