Trump to announce ‘reset’ of fuel-economy standards for vehicles at Oval Office event, White House official says

(CNN) — President Donald Trump will unveil a “reset” of federal fuel-economy standards for vehicles during an Oval Office announcement Wednesday afternoon, a White House official told CNN.

Top auto executives, including the CEOs of Ford and Stellantis, along with a General Motors plant manager, are expected to attend the event, the official added.

The Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, first established in 1975, set the average fuel economy targets for new vehicles. The Biden administration had proposed modest increases to the requirements for the vehicles most Americans drive as part of a push to promote electric vehicles and battle climate change. Trump is expected to roll those back.

In a statement ahead of the gathering, Ford CEO Jim Farley praised the administration’s move and emphasized the company’s support for revising federal requirements.

“As America’s largest auto producer, we appreciate President Trump’s leadership in aligning fuel economy standards with market realities. We can make real progress on carbon emissions and energy efficiency while still giving customers choice and affordability. This is a win for customers and common sense,” Farley said.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa offered similar support, framing the changes as better aligned with consumer demand.

“Stellantis appreciates the Trump Administration’s actions to re-align the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards with real world market conditions as part of its wider vision for a growing US automotive industry. We look forward to working further with NHTSA on environmentally responsible policies that also allow us to offer our customers the freedom to choose the vehicles they want at prices they can afford,” Filosa said.

