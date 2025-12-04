Fort Hood OB-GYN accused of sexual misconduct now in jail

By Brianna Keilar, Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — The Army gynecologist described in a recent lawsuit as a “predator in uniform” is now being held in the Bell County Jail in Texas, “after apparently violating conditions of liberty imposed by his commander,” according to an Army spokesperson.

Officials at Fort Hood, where Army Maj. Blaine McGraw is alleged to have committed sexual misconduct against patients under his care at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, ordered him into pretrial confinement on December 2, the spokesperson said.

“In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, a neutral and detached military magistrate will conduct a pretrial confinement review within seven days, and the magistrate will determine whether continued confinement is warranted,” the spokesperson told CNN.

An attorney for McGraw told CNN in a statement Thursday that he didn’t violate orders. “He was authorized exceptions to the restriction – which incidentally was completely unnecessary. We’ve asserted our right to a speedy trial,” attorney Daniel Conway said. “The imposition of pretrial confinement is a complete abuse of discretion.”

Early next week, it appears the military could be faced with a decision to either release McGraw from jail or move forward with criminally charging him using the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Last month, military officials at Fort Hood suspended McGraw, who is now accused in a civil lawsuit of repeatedly groping a female patient and secretly recording intimate videos of her during a recent pelvic and breast exam. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, saw McGraw just days before an Army veteran accompanied his wife to the Fort Hood hospital and reported seeing McGraw record the ultrasound of his wife, an Army officer – according to a source familiar with what the husband later told investigators.

CNN exclusively reported on the incident that led Army investigators to seize McGraw’s phone.

“McGraw was removed from all patient care duties and access to electronic records to ensure patient safety, and all personnel involved were continuously accounted for,” Fort Hood said in a statement. “The criminal investigation is ongoing.”

McGraw is also accused of sexual misconduct with patients at his prior duty station, Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, where he was assigned from 2019 to 2023 while completing his residency.

So far, more than 75 women claim they were victims of McGraw’s sexual misconduct, according to two lawyers representing accusers. Sources expect that number to grow.

Attorney Andrew Cobos, whose firm represents 70 McGraw accusers, told CNN in a statement Thursday, “My clients are relieved. For the first time since October 17, they feel safe knowing the McGraw is in jail. Major McGraw demonstrated that he could not be trusted. He disobeyed orders. He should remain confined until he has been tried for his actions.”

In a previous statement to CNN on the allegations, McGraw’s attorney, Conway, said, “We’ve seen a significant number of new allegations – particularly as Army law enforcement is inviting former patients to come forward. At this point, beyond the allegations themselves, we’ve seen no records to support that patients were touched in a way that was not medically indicated. We believe that the Army previously resolved at least one of the allegations because of an eye-witness account by another provider present. We’ll continue to cooperate. We remain disappointed at Army law enforcement’s handling of the investigation.”

The Army has sent letters to more than 2,500 patients McGraw came into contact with at Fort Hood and Tripler Army Medical Center, sources said.

The scale of the alleged abuse is roiling the Army as it could become one of – if not the – largest cases of alleged sexual misconduct in US military history.

The Hawaii congressional delegation recently sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll and acting Pentagon Inspector General Steven Stebbins, demanding a systemic review of potential failures within the military that allowed McGraw’s alleged misconduct to continue unabated for so many years and questioning whether the Pentagon has “notified civilian medical institutions where Major McGraw practiced during his postings … and extended resources and support services to their potentially impacted patients.”

The Army has received the letter and will respond, a spokesperson acknowledged.

While McGraw is being held in the Bell County Jail, he has not yet been arrested. Fort Hood has a standing agreement with the county jail to hold servicemembers in certain situations, according to one source familiar with the arrangement between the base and the non-military law enforcement.

McGraw is restricted from contacting his alleged victims. The Army spokesperson said that McGraw broke the terms set by his chain of command on where he can and cannot go, “there is no evidence to suggest he violated a military protective order related to alleged victims.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.