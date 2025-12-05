Accused DC pipe bomber told FBI he believed the 2020 election was stolen, sources say

By Evan Perez, Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — During interviews with the FBI, the suspect arrested in the pipe bomb probe told investigators that he believed the 2020 election was stolen, providing perhaps the first indication of a possible motive for the bombs placed near the DNC and RNC headquarters, people briefed on the matter said.

The FBI arrested Brian Cole, 30, on Thursday on charges that he planted pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot.

Cole spent hours with FBI investigators and made multiple statements, the sources said. Dan Bongino, deputy FBI director, told Fox News on Thursday that the FBI had interviewed the suspect at length, but didn’t elaborate.

The FBI and the Justice Department declined to comment for this story.

The bureau believes the man compiled bomb-making supplies for months before leaving the viable explosive devices outside of the political offices.

Cole is charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and attempted malicious destruction by means of fire and explosive materials.

He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon and has not yet entered a plea.

This story is developing and will be updated.

